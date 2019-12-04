Garage fire at Albert Lea apartment complex caused by propane heater

Clear

Posted: Dec 4, 2019

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A propane heater caused a garage fire that resulted in $15,000 in damage Tuesday in Albert Lea, officials said.

The garage fire occurred at 8 p.m. at 902 4th Ave. S. and burned the interior of two garages at an apartment complex.

When fire crews arrived, they found six garage units with smoke coming from them.

The cause of the fire was determined to be overheated materials from a propane heater that was being used in the rear of the garage.

“Albert Lea Fire Rescue would like to remind citizens to use caution when working around or using supplemental heating units. Remember that these devices need space and to not leave them running when you are not around,” fire officials said.

