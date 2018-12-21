Garage-dweller gets probation for meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with dozens of grams of meth means probation for a Mower County man.

Bobby Paul Khaoone, 30 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service.

Austin police say Khaoone was living in a makeshift garage apartment when they found 41.74 grams of meth, two scales, and tubing with what appeared to be meth residue inside.