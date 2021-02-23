Garage burglar sentenced in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – Stealing from a Mitchell County garage means probation for a Riceville man.

Lonnie John Dozark, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of supervised probation. Authorities say he burglarized the same garage in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Riceville on September 13, 2019, and January 7, 2020. Court documents state a desk was broken into and over $700 was stolen.

The garage owner said he set up a video camera and recorded Dozark illegally entering the garage.

Dozark pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree burglary and a second count was dismissed.