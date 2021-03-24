Gang charges dismissed against five men in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County motorcycle gang case has ended with five dismissals and one federal prosecution.

Five men identified as members of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club or a support club known as Sworn Silence were charged with criminal gang participation for an incident in April 2020. Authorities say the men allegedly forced another motorcycle rider to pull over and threatened him with violence if he did not hand over his jacket or the patch on his jacket identifying him as belonging to a different motorcycle club.

Charges of criminal gang participation were filed against:

Anthony Jacob Kelley, 37 of Belmond.

Chad Robert Simmons, 41 of Latimer.

Justin Anthony Carlson, 37 of Sheffield.

Daniel Robert Carolus, 43 of Belmond.

Cory Dale Woods, 41 of Waverly.

Those charges have now been dismissed. Court documents say charges were dropped against Kelley, Simmons, Carolus, and Woods due to insufficient evidence. The state charge was dismissed against Carlson because he had been indicted in U.S. Federal Court in Cedar Rapids for possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Carlson was convicted of a felony in Hancock County in February 2008 and was found in possession of a handgun and shotgun in June 2020.

Carlson has pleaded guilty to that crime. No sentencing date has been set.