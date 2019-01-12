Gamers gather for 'Game Jam 6' in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – To beat the cold, game enthusiasts in Charles City and around the area came together on Saturday to play their favorite video and board games.

“Today I’m just out playing some board games, hanging with friends, you know – just having a good time,” said Chris Summers. He is talking about ‘Game Jam 6’, an event in Charles City that allowed gamers to get out and socialize with others for a day full of fun.

Summers wasn’t alone as dozens gathered inside the Charles City Public Library’s Zastrow Room. Some were simply there to play games and have fun while others such as Seth Sauceda and Owen Riker, made the trip all the way from Ames to earn a little extra cash.

“A little bit of money,” the duo said. “It’s mostly for enjoyment though,” said Riker.

Sauceda had already won $20 from placing well in previous games, but Caleb Williams, the director of ‘Game Jam 6’ says making money is not what the big takeaway is supposed to be.

“I guess the original point was that I lived in a small town like this and I couldn’t find enough people to play,” said Williams. “I started travelling to others (tournaments) and I’m like, ‘well this is a lot of fun but I don’t want to travel two hours or an hour every time, so I’ll post my own.’ That was the whole point; so I could have people to play games with.”

Mission accomplished for Williams as the event has seen substantial growth since it began in 2015.

“It’s been a blast getting to hang out with people, meet new people, that sort of thing,” Summers concluded.

For those interested in participating at these events in the future, you can like the group’s Facebook page for upcoming dates.