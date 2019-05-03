Gamers Unite To Raise Money For Autism

Austi-Con kicked off Friday morning. The three-day gaming event let gamers pick from a variety of table games. Amber Bergland brought her son to the event. She home schools her son and she says that this event gives him a chance to meet other kids and build new experiences.

"It is a lot of math, a lot of critical thinking. So it's just really good for him to do otherwise he is just in his room playing video games,” said Bergland.

Organizers say the goal for this event is to educate the public on autism. Proceeds from the event go to the Hormel Historic Home autism program. In the four years this event has been taking place, it has raised over $7,000. Bergland says she loves the concept behind the fundraiser.

"I know quite a few people that struggle to get their kids help and getting them to camps.” Said Bergland. “Sometimes they don't take out to different events just because they can't handle it. So being able to have programs and events for that it’s a great thing."