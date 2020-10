MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is accused of embezzling to feed his gambling addiction.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 37, is charged with 2nd degree theft in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Authorities say that when Gladue was employed at Perkins restaurant in Clear Lake, he stole store deposits totaling $6,637 between October 6 and October 14. Investigators say Gladue then used the money to gamble at a casino.