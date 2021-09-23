Gabby Petito case highlights disparities in similar cases involving minorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gabby Petito’s case has started a conversation about the attention and resources other missing persons cases receive when they involve minorities.

The 22-year-old white woman’s body was found in Wyoming after she was reported missing during a road trip with her fiance.

When looking at the statistics where Petito’s body was found - in Wyoming more than 400 Indigenous women and girls were reported missing between 2011 and 2020. However, only around 18% received coverage according to a state report.

The Rochester Diversity Council says stereotypes and prejudice can lead to delayed or limited investigations.

Director Dee Sabol said, “They're frequently discounted as runaways, as people who move frequently and therefore probably aren't missing so the threshold is just different. The result is that BIPOC women are under-counted in that federal missing person's database.”

She says we can help by pushing systems to be more equitable and responsive.

“Ultimately systems are made up of us and the media give us what we ask for so we need to shift our own involvement, our own understanding, and actively look at what aren't we hearing, what don't we know,” added Sabol.

According to NPR, in Wyoming alone, Indigenous people are the victims of 21% of homicides despite only making up 3% of the population and any coverage tends to cast the victims in a negative light.