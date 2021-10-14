GYB: Olmsted County History Center

See how the history center makes an impact on the community.
Click on the videos for more.
See how the history center makes an impact on the community.
See how the history center makes an impact on the community.
Click on the videos for more.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|150445
|1896
|Ramsey
|62280
|969
|Dakota
|55791
|517
|Anoka
|52591
|511
|Washington
|32937
|325
|Stearns
|27701
|252
|St. Louis
|22965
|349
|Scott
|21193
|159
|Wright
|20676
|169
|Olmsted
|17646
|118
|Sherburne
|15089
|111
|Carver
|13264
|54
|Clay
|9961
|98
|Rice
|9791
|129
|Blue Earth
|9432
|57
|Crow Wing
|9138
|105
|Kandiyohi
|8115
|95
|Chisago
|8060
|61
|Otter Tail
|7710
|103
|Benton
|7299
|104
|Mower
|6269
|39
|Beltrami
|6219
|76
|Douglas
|6087
|88
|Winona
|5992
|52
|Goodhue
|5955
|82
|Itasca
|5901
|77
|McLeod
|5733
|67
|Steele
|5669
|25
|Isanti
|5514
|72
|Morrison
|5353
|65
|Becker
|5128
|62
|Polk
|4983
|76
|Freeborn
|4772
|42
|Nobles
|4740
|52
|Lyon
|4404
|56
|Carlton
|4333
|64
|Nicollet
|4200
|50
|Pine
|4149
|30
|Cass
|4059
|41
|Mille Lacs
|3995
|65
|Brown
|3942
|45
|Todd
|3807
|36
|Le Sueur
|3762
|30
|Meeker
|3467
|51
|Waseca
|3210
|29
|Martin
|3121
|34
|Hubbard
|2803
|44
|Wabasha
|2792
|5
|Dodge
|2655
|9
|Roseau
|2571
|24
|Redwood
|2314
|43
|Fillmore
|2293
|12
|Houston
|2264
|17
|Wadena
|2260
|29
|Renville
|2218
|49
|Faribault
|2122
|27
|Pennington
|2114
|26
|Sibley
|2026
|12
|Cottonwood
|1918
|27
|Kanabec
|1843
|29
|Chippewa
|1830
|39
|Aitkin
|1758
|42
|Watonwan
|1681
|11
|Rock
|1528
|19
|Pope
|1520
|8
|Yellow Medicine
|1470
|20
|Jackson
|1431
|14
|Koochiching
|1368
|19
|Swift
|1318
|19
|Clearwater
|1317
|18
|Pipestone
|1311
|27
|Marshall
|1293
|19
|Murray
|1291
|10
|Stevens
|1195
|11
|Lake
|1057
|21
|Wilkin
|988
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|942
|24
|Mahnomen
|836
|12
|Norman
|831
|9
|Big Stone
|776
|4
|Grant
|755
|9
|Lincoln
|745
|5
|Kittson
|587
|22
|Red Lake
|572
|8
|Unassigned
|526
|124
|Traverse
|494
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|445
|4
|Cook
|238
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|73698
|716
|Linn
|28680
|379
|Scott
|24441
|271
|Black Hawk
|20130
|355
|Woodbury
|18854
|242
|Johnson
|17800
|100
|Dubuque
|15577
|228
|Pottawattamie
|14073
|197
|Dallas
|13894
|107
|Story
|12751
|48
|Warren
|7634
|96
|Webster
|6876
|111
|Cerro Gordo
|6816
|107
|Clinton
|6814
|100
|Des Moines
|6578
|93
|Marshall
|6354
|84
|Muscatine
|6294
|113
|Wapello
|5807
|136
|Jasper
|5714
|78
|Lee
|5607
|87
|Sioux
|5602
|76
|Marion
|4997
|91
|Buena Vista
|4897
|45
|Plymouth
|4591
|87
|Henry
|3786
|47
|Jones
|3651
|60
|Washington
|3622
|55
|Bremer
|3538
|67
|Benton
|3520
|56
|Boone
|3448
|37
|Carroll
|3417
|53
|Crawford
|3373
|45
|Mahaska
|3136
|56
|Dickinson
|2976
|51
|Clay
|2746
|31
|Buchanan
|2742
|39
|Jackson
|2704
|45
|Kossuth
|2693
|73
|Hardin
|2664
|48
|Tama
|2614
|76
|Fayette
|2538
|48
|Delaware
|2534
|44
|Cedar
|2463
|26
|Page
|2448
|27
|Wright
|2409
|45
|Winneshiek
|2308
|37
|Hamilton
|2285
|53
|Floyd
|2167
|44
|Harrison
|2152
|77
|Madison
|2143
|25
|Clayton
|2100
|58
|Poweshiek
|2068
|40
|Iowa
|2042
|29
|Butler
|2032
|37
|Jefferson
|1973
|40
|Mills
|1972
|27
|Allamakee
|1929
|52
|Cherokee
|1919
|43
|Lyon
|1906
|41
|Cass
|1905
|57
|Winnebago
|1854
|32
|Hancock
|1847
|39
|Calhoun
|1841
|15
|Appanoose
|1759
|50
|Shelby
|1742
|39
|Louisa
|1696
|51
|Grundy
|1679
|37
|Emmet
|1638
|42
|Franklin
|1633
|28
|Humboldt
|1618
|26
|Mitchell
|1618
|43
|Union
|1594
|37
|Chickasaw
|1564
|18
|Sac
|1563
|23
|Guthrie
|1540
|34
|Palo Alto
|1408
|31
|Clarke
|1400
|28
|Montgomery
|1389
|41
|Keokuk
|1375
|34
|Monroe
|1315
|34
|Howard
|1254
|22
|Ida
|1166
|41
|Davis
|1138
|25
|Greene
|1137
|12
|Lucas
|1122
|24
|Pocahontas
|1093
|23
|Monona
|1074
|36
|Worth
|1067
|8
|Adair
|1036
|34
|Osceola
|911
|17
|Fremont
|837
|11
|Van Buren
|827
|21
|Decatur
|812
|12
|Taylor
|786
|12
|Wayne
|720
|24
|Ringgold
|668
|27
|Audubon
|645
|14
|Adams
|498
|4
|Unassigned
|15
|0