GYB Family Fair another success

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each year, KIMT and our partners team up for the "Giving Your Best" family fair.

The event ran from 10 AM until 2 PM with plenty of fun for everyone including different vendors, games, and inflatables.

Visitors from both near and far joined in on the festivities. Andrew Lotz was in town from Wisconsin to see family and says it was a great way to spend the afternoon.

"It's a fun time. It's a good way to spend a good Saturday," said Lotz.

On of the most popular attractions were the inflatable bounce houses...drawing the attention of Hayden Knutson.

"We did the bouncy houses and we walked around here and did some stuff (played games)," said Knutson.

The inflatables alone raised $1,300. Those proceeds will go back into the community through our "Giving Your Best" program.