MN GOP lawmakers send letter about compliance checks

More than 50 Republican lawmakers including State Rep. Peggy Bennett sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz - troubled by the threatening tone of the letter.

In the letter - GOP lawmakers say businesses have been doing their best to comply with the Governor's burdensome executive orders and mandates - and it's unfair they are being targeted given restaurants' strict capacity limits and regulations.

"This is just like kicking them while they are down - they don't need that," Bennett said. "We have businesses that are closing in our area, there are a number that have already closed, more on the brink of closing, and they just don't need to be threatened right now."

Bennett also says if there are bad actors involved who are flagrantly breaking the rules - they should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. She wants legislators to work together on a different approach.

KIMT News 3 reached out to the Governor's spokesperson, Teddy Tschann. Tschann sent a statement to KIMT News 3 that says: "Just like the Federal Government and every other state in the nation, Gov. Walz intends to recognize the pandemic as an emergency so long as it poses a public health threat to Minnesotans."