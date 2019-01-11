Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GOP senator: Rep. King's racial remarks hurt Republicans, US

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wrote in The Washington Post on Friday that people with King's opinions "damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole."

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 2:59 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Republican congressman Steve King says he's not a racist, but he's facing heavy criticism from his party over his remarks about white supremacy.

King on Friday said from the House floor that he is an advocate for "Western civilization," not white supremacy or white nationalism. But he didn't deny remarks published a day earlier in The New York Times in which he is quoted saying: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

King said terms describing bigotry, such as racism, are unfairly applied to "innocent" people.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wrote in The Washington Post on Friday that people with King's opinions "damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events