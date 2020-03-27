Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GOP says Iowa district conventions to take votes by mail

District conventions for the Iowa Republican Party won't be convening as usual, but voting will be conducted by mail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:53 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — District conventions for the Iowa Republican Party won't be convening as usual, but voting will be conducted by mail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party said Friday that the State Central Committee has decided to mail paper ballots to all district delegates.

A party spokesman says the paper ballots will allow the party to conduct conventions and proceed with important party business, including electing delegates to the state and national convention.

District standing committees are meeting via Zoom on Saturday to outline how the paper ballot process will work. Iowans can go online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events