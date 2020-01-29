Clear

GOP lawmakers want halt to collecting Minnesota voter data

Several Minnesota Republican lawmakers plan to press a bill aimed at protecting voter privacy when the Legislature convenes next month.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 7:54 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A group of GOP legislators said Wednesday their bill would stop election officials from gathering information about which party's presidential primary ballot voters choose.

The bill also would force a purge of any data already gathered in early voting ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday primary.

Republican Rep. Peggy Scott of Andover says she's heard from constituents who fear their party information would be misused.

But state Democratic Party Chair Ken Martin says the bill could threaten the seating of Democratic delegates at this summer's national convention.

