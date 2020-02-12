Clear
Iowa lawmakers split over size of education funding increase

The Iowa House has approved a K-12 education funding plan that would spend about $16 million more than a version approved by the state Senate.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The House on Tuesday voted to increase state spending by nearly $108 million, for a total of about $3.4 billion.

Lawmakers approved the funding after first rejecting a proposal by Democrats to spend an additional $20 million. The House action following approval by the Senate on Monday of a nearly $92 million increase.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, had proposed increasing education spending by $101 million.

Iowa has just over 320 school districts. The funding lawmakers are considering would provide money beginning July 1.

Community Events