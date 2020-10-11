Clear

GOP governors in spiking states looking for silver linings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. AP image.

In Iowa, which has eased most of its earlier coronavirus restrictions, COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high last week.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation.

But that's not the message coming from a number of Republican governors in the region, who are working to find silver linings in the ominous health data as outbreaks surge in their states.

“In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach and the results have been incredible,” Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state, which Johns Hopkins University says ranks second in the country for new cases per capita.

Oklahoma's governor has been effusively upbeat about progress against the virus, despite what figures compiled by public health experts and a White House task force show. North Dakota's governor has called his state's test positivity rate an achievement, even though its rate of new cases tops the nation.

The rhetoric in some cases is mirroring that of President Donald Trump, who continues to downplay the virus' risk even after being hospitalized with COVID-19. And it's worrying public health experts concerned about a flu season that may exacerbate the outbreak's effects.

“Public health is built on the backs of thousands of individual actions. ... In order for there to be behavior change, there has to be trust on the data and the guidelines," said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital and assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Most of the Midwest Republican governors where the virus is worsening have either refused to enact statewide mask restrictions or have been rolling back restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

Trump, who tweeted “don't be afraid of Covid" as he was being released from the hospital, cheered Noem for her speech to the Legislature last week, where she championed her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order or other restrictions.

But South Dakota's new cases and positive test rates rank at or near the highest in the country. The number of people hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19 reached a new high last week, but Noem prefers to emphasize that only about 10% of the state's hospitalizations are because of the virus.

Doug Burgum, North Dakota's Republican governor, acknowledges his state's numbers are moving in the wrong direction as it hit new highs for active and newly confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations. But he's also touting the state's test positivity staying in the 7% range.

“That’s an achievement compared to many, many other states that have never been in the spot to have this low of a positivity rate and have their economy open,” Burgum said. “If you’re saying that among the states, who’s doing a great job, those would have to be some of the criteria you would have to look at.”

In Iowa, which has eased most of its earlier coronavirus restrictions, COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high last week. Gov. Kim Reynolds, however, has defended the state's decision to reopen bars and send students back into classrooms without masks required.

“The president is also right. We can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives,” Reynolds said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has cited where he sees his state making progress, even as a White House task force recently listed it in the “red zone" for its high rate of new cases and positive tests. The state also recently hit a new high for hospitalizations. Parson and his wife were both diagnosed on Sept. 23, though they've both recovered.

“The fight is not over, but we are on the right track, and we will get through this," Parson said in a video posted Sept. 30.

Some governors are even pushing back against Trump's own advisers for giving blunter assessments of their states' situations. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt lashed out at the White House Coronavirus Task Force after it said high community transmission led to “many preventable deaths" in Oklahoma.

“The governor maintains that Oklahoma has performed much better than the nation as a whole in terms of protecting our most vulnerable, and the White House agrees with that assertion," Stitt's office said.

The governors putting a positive spin on their states' worsening situations face little political fallout for doing so, and are even facing pressure from the right to lift any remaining restrictions. That's the case in Arkansas, where a group of Republican lawmakers are suing to invalidate a mask mandate and other directives imposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson also has been criticized by Democrats, teachers' groups and others who say the governor has sent mixed messages about the seriousness of the state's outbreak.

“I understand the drive and need to put a positive spin on things, but I would like to see a greater sense of urgency," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said.

Hutchinson has cited progress with the state's testing positivity, but has acknowledged it needs to improve in other areas such as hospitalizations and rate of new cases. Hutchinson has continued resisting calls to roll back some of the state's reopening, saying he's relying more on personal responsibility.

“We're Republicans, we're conservative and we don't want to increase restrictions on business, we don't want to increase mandates and the only way you can navigate through this crisis is by simply making sure that we have individual discipline," Hutchinson told his cabinet last week.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 110828

Reported Deaths: 2184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29929951
Ramsey12170335
Dakota8400130
Anoka7177142
Stearns463430
Washington444762
Scott288934
Olmsted281728
St. Louis215755
Nobles203816
Wright198610
Blue Earth18687
Clay170342
Carver15707
Rice14688
Mower14217
Sherburne133016
Kandiyohi12783
Winona106318
Waseca8529
Lyon8265
Crow Wing71620
Benton6734
Chisago6652
Steele6352
Beltrami6255
Nicollet62517
Freeborn5854
Todd5772
Otter Tail5746
Watonwan5504
Martin54314
Itasca54116
McLeod5283
Le Sueur5275
Douglas5003
Pine4560
Goodhue45211
Morrison4073
Polk3924
Isanti3911
Becker3732
Carlton3341
Dodge3310
Chippewa3062
Pipestone30215
Wabasha2640
Meeker2632
Brown2602
Cass2534
Cottonwood2440
Mille Lacs2403
Yellow Medicine2383
Sibley2213
Rock2191
Redwood2128
Murray2093
Renville2039
Fillmore2010
Hubbard2001
Unassigned18353
Faribault1760
Jackson1681
Swift1661
Houston1640
Kanabec1569
Roseau1540
Lincoln1440
Koochiching1434
Pennington1421
Stevens1421
Pope1230
Aitkin1131
Wadena1130
Big Stone1070
Lac qui Parle1002
Wilkin963
Lake860
Norman820
Grant744
Mahnomen721
Marshall681
Clearwater470
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 98537

Reported Deaths: 1450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17076276
Woodbury633078
Johnson544429
Black Hawk489596
Linn4651120
Dubuque410347
Story370217
Scott354129
Dallas309240
Pottawattamie260943
Buena Vista212812
Sioux20658
Marshall186336
Webster154714
Wapello141559
Plymouth136324
Clinton125925
Crawford122511
Muscatine121757
Cerro Gordo117423
Warren10436
Des Moines9989
Jasper95835
Henry9025
Carroll8996
Marion8589
Tama84835
Lee7669
Wright6521
Dickinson6307
Boone6098
Delaware5626
Bremer5607
Washington55511
Mahaska50821
Lyon4725
Louisa46215
Jackson4453
Harrison4355
Clay4244
Benton4071
Floyd3889
Poweshiek38410
Hamilton3823
Winneshiek3829
Kossuth3690
Franklin36218
Winnebago36116
Jones3513
Buchanan3501
Hardin3493
Emmet34511
Cherokee3302
Guthrie32813
Sac3281
Butler3202
Clayton3123
Iowa3102
Chickasaw3081
Shelby3071
Cedar3003
Madison2992
Allamakee2958
Clarke2873
Page2860
Fayette2852
Mills2801
Palo Alto2570
Grundy2554
Humboldt2443
Hancock2434
Calhoun2413
Cass2322
Howard2117
Osceola2100
Mitchell2080
Monroe19611
Taylor1961
Monona1941
Pocahontas1912
Appanoose1783
Union1773
Jefferson1681
Lucas1656
Fremont1640
Ida1552
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1325
Keokuk1311
Worth1170
Audubon1151
Decatur1010
Wayne1013
Adair971
Ringgold652
Adams530
Unassigned140
