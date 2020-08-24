Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

President Donald Trump gives as thumbs up as he walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Iowa and Arizona, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Republicans are gathered to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 9:29 AM
Posted By: By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person meeting and roll-call vote in the ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center before attention turns to prime-time programming. Many of the usual trappings are present — the signs designating each state, the gift bags with Republican swag, expected appearances by the nominees — but chairs on the ballroom floor have been arranged with lots of space between them and masks are supposed to be worn.

It's a sharp contrast to the approach of Democrats, who created a roll call via video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering last week at their well-received virtual convention.

“We are obviously disappointed we could not hold this event in the same way we had originally planned," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said as she began the proceedings. But she thanked the city for allowing the convention to move forward in its truncated form.

The GOP convention is a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls and under intense pressure to turn the race around. Aides hope the convention will give them a chance to recast the story of Trump's presidency and shift the campaign's thrust from a referendum on him to a choice between his vision for America’s future and the one presented by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump, for his part, said he was hoping to set an optimistic tone.

“I think we’re going to see something that is going to be very uplifting and positive. That’s what I’d like it to be," he said in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News Channel.

For both sides, it's an unconventional convention year.

The parties' election year gatherings are typically massive events, drawing thousands of delegates, party leaders, donors, journalists and political junkies for a week of speeches, parties and after-parties that inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy and deliver a multiday infomercial for the nominee.

But the coronavirus has changed all that, as much as Trump has resisted. Just 336 delegates — six from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories — have been invited to cast proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 regular delegates. And stringent safety measures have been put in place guided by a 42-page health and safety plan developed by a hired doctor.

Attendees were asked to practice enhanced social distancing and get tested prior to travel, fill out a pre-travel health questionnaire and participate in a daily symptom tracker. They're also being tested onsite, have been asked to maintain a 6-foot (1.8-meter) distance from other people and to use face coverings as a condition of participation — though many attendees were seen openly flouting those rules Monday morning. The RNC has also committed to contacting every participant five, 14 and 21 days after the event to check on potential symptoms.

The event had been met with protests, and police have made several arrests.

After the Charlotte kickoff, most of the GOP convention will take place in Washington, D.C., at and around the White House, as well as by video. It will feature remarks from a long list of well-known Trump supporters, including members of the Trump family, conservative firebrands and everyday Americans who campaign officials say have been helped by Trump’s policies.

First lady Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the Rose Garden, Vice President Mike Pence will appear from Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Wednesday and Trump will deliver his marquee acceptance speech on Thursday from the South Lawn before a crowd of supporters — blurring the lines between governing and campaigning yet again.

But first comes the “official business" in Charlotte, which the party selected in 2018 to host the convention. The location has been the subject of a dizzying back-and-forth after Trump in June angrily dumped the city because it refused to guarantee the event could be held free from restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing and social distancing. After a search, party officials chose a new venue, Jacksonville in the crucial state of Florida, which at the time had looser virus restrictions.

But as cases in Florida ballooned, Trump announced unexpectedly last month that he was scrapping those plans, too, and instead would hold most of the festivities in Washington.

“It’s a different world,” Trump told reporters. “To have a big convention is not the right time."

With the pandemic still raging and the economy in tatters, Trump has a major task at hand. The Democrats' convention was “masterfully choreographed," said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University.

“Now the burden is on Republicans to replicate the Democratic effort," Brinkley said. Besides needing a message that might attract new voters, he said, Republicans must also find a way to draw in viewers because the president is already so over-exposed.

“They're going to have a hard time garnering attention because we’ve lived with Trump for so long," Brinkley said. He expressed surprised that Trump hadn't tried to grab headlines by, for instance, replacing Pence on the ticket. “That would really grab everybody’s attention and shake things up," he said. Otherwise, “there’s a kind of flatness. ‘Oh, Pence is speaking next week.’”

Besides the formal nomination roll call, the party is also approving a handful of new resolutions, including one that backs Columbus Day as a federal holiday and one that labels the Southern Poverty Law Center, which catalogs the country’s hate groups, as a “radical organization.” Another bemoans “cancel culture,” warning that it “has grown into erasing of history, encouraging lawlessness, muting citizens, and violating free exchange of ideas, thoughts, and speech.”

But they will not vote on a 2020 platform, after a unanimous vote to forego one this year.

“RESOLVED, That the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” a resolution instead reads, in part.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69584

Reported Deaths: 1813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21670866
Ramsey8594285
Dakota5260110
Anoka4329117
Stearns308521
Washington261851
Olmsted191524
Scott184427
Nobles182311
Mower11583
Rice11208
Wright10856
Blue Earth10525
Carver10284
Clay82840
Sherburne82612
Kandiyohi7711
St. Louis74822
Lyon4433
Todd4422
Nicollet40814
Watonwan4033
Steele3942
Freeborn3871
Benton3523
Le Sueur3162
McLeod3001
Winona29817
Beltrami2921
Crow Wing28716
Chisago2691
Otter Tail2424
Goodhue2389
Martin2196
Waseca2121
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1761
Pipestone1739
Carlton1691
Isanti1630
Itasca16312
Douglas1481
Dodge1460
Pine1380
Murray1361
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12346
Sibley1122
Brown1092
Wabasha1090
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock980
Meeker932
Jackson900
Cass893
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Houston650
Lincoln630
Roseau630
Yellow Medicine611
Swift591
Pope570
Grant554
Kanabec524
Redwood460
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Hubbard410
Wadena410
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens250
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle120
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56282

Reported Deaths: 1030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11751214
Woodbury395054
Black Hawk351370
Linn274591
Johnson253824
Dallas211536
Scott200219
Dubuque190335
Buena Vista181512
Story156916
Marshall156728
Pottawattamie151731
Wapello100743
Muscatine92448
Crawford7883
Sioux7753
Cerro Gordo71520
Webster6958
Clinton6596
Warren6555
Plymouth61415
Tama58429
Jasper52229
Wright4941
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3153
Marion3060
Carroll2972
Franklin27516
Bremer2657
Lee2575
Hamilton2462
Clay2292
Clarke2163
Hardin2131
Emmet2127
Shelby2081
Henry2024
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1778
Winneshiek1691
Allamakee1674
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Delaware1622
Mahaska15818
Guthrie1575
Jones1542
Clayton1523
Madison1512
Cedar1461
Winnebago1442
Lyon1362
Harrison1351
Hancock1332
Cherokee1261
Fayette1230
Pocahontas1222
Mills1171
Grundy1121
Kossuth1110
Page1070
Taylor1070
Iowa1061
Cass1052
Palo Alto1050
Monona1041
Jefferson1030
Calhoun1012
Sac1010
Humboldt1002
Mitchell920
Monroe928
Osceola910
Union903
Howard870
Chickasaw860
Lucas804
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery694
Appanoose663
Fremont550
Keokuk461
Van Buren461
Greene450
Adair431
Ida360
Audubon351
Decatur330
Wayne332
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm & Muggy Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/24

Image

Unemployment rates are bouncing back

Image

125 Live helping families with back to school routines

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Million Dollar Shootout finals - did anyone come away with the million dollar prize?

Image

Sunday Evening Weather

Image

Cure Search for children's cancer research

Image

Save the Post Office rally in Albert Lea

Image

Honkers able to finish season, play through pandemic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Community Events