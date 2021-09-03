GOP State Sen. Michelle Benson announces bid for Minnesota governor

ROCHESTER, Minn - A prominent Republican state senator is throwing her hat in the ring for Minnesota’s top job, and if she wins she'd become the state’s first female governor.

Sen. Michelle Benson made the announcement this week. She says as a four-term state senator who’s also a member of four committees as well as the chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee she’s qualified for the position.

Benson says as we move through this pandemic we need to feel safe and focus on a robust education system where parents are empowered and students are at the center.

Benson said, “We need a governor who supports public safety, clearly our cities burned last year we cannot have any question that if you live in Minnesota you will be safe. Secondly, our education scores have been slipping and as a center of innovation in Olmsted County and the surrounding regions you know how important is. So, we're going to make our education systems high standard, no excuses.”

Along those lines Benson also told KIMT News 3 her top priorities include public safety, empowering parents in education as well as prioritizing growing businesses and an “economy of opportunity.”

She added, “We need to be a place where Minnesotans can dream big, grow their businesses, raise their families and we can compete globally as the Mayo Clinic has been a leader for years to come. I know Rochester is not just about Mayo - there are all kinds of companies that are innovating here and very good reasons families move to this key part of Minnesota.”

In a statement from the DLF party in response to Benson’s announcement Chairman Ken Martin said “From her first days in office, Michelle Benson has worked to strip health care away from millions of Minnesotans. She has belittled those suffering under the skyrocketing costs of insulin, suggested ‘going to the emergency room’ as a way to avoid rationing medication, and advocated against a bill intended to save the lives of diabetics dying because of the cost of their medication."

He went on to say, “Benson championed legislation to allow businesses to discriminate against same-sex couples, spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, and worked to make it easier for dangerous people to get guns. Benson’s agenda is reckless and dangerous for Minnesotans.”

Governor Walz has yet to formally announce he’s running for re-election.

Another potential candidate for the position is Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka who has stepped down from his leadership which may be an indication he has bigger plans.