Clear

GOP Senators want to spend hundreds of billions less on COVID aid

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks to members of the media outside a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Portman said Monday, Jan. 25 that he won't seek reelection and plans to end a caree
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks to members of the media outside a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Portman said Monday, Jan. 25 that he won't seek reelection and plans to end a caree

10 Senators send letter to President Biden urging negotiation.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 5:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten Republican senators on Sunday proposed spending about one-third of what President Joe Biden is seeking in coronavirus aid and urged him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes.

In challenging Biden to fulfill his pledge of unity, the group said in a letter that their counterproposal will include $160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and will call for more targeted relief than Biden’s plan to issue $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

Winning the support of 10 Republicans would be significant for Biden in the 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker. If all Democrats were to back an eventual compromise bill, the legislation would reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome potential blocking efforts and pass under regular Senate procedures.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the Republican senators wrote. “Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support.”

The plea for Biden to give bipartisan negotiations more time comes as the president has shown signs of impatience as the more liberal wing of his party considers passing the relief package through a process known as budget reconciliation. That would allow the bill to advance with only the backing of his Democratic majority.

The Republicans did not provide many details of their proposal. One of the signatories, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, said that it would cost about $600 billion.

“If you can't find bipartisan compromise on COVID-19, I don't know where you can find it,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who also signed the letter.

The other GOP senators are Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Brian Deese, the top White House economic adviser who is leading the administration’s outreach to Congress, said administration officials were reviewing the letter. He did not immediately commit to a Biden meeting with the lawmakers.

But Cedric Richmond, a senior Biden adviser, said the president “is very willing to meet with anyone to advance the agenda." When asked about the senators' plan, Richmond said, “this is about seriousness of purpose.”

Deese indicated the White House could be open to negotiating on further limiting who would receive stimulus checks. Portman suggested the checks should go to individuals who make no more than $50,000 per year and families capped at $100,000 per year.

Under the Biden plan, families with incomes up to $300,000 could receive some stimulus money.

“That is certainly a place that we’re willing to sit down and think about, are there ways to make the entire package more effective?” Deese said.

As a candidate, Biden predicted his decades in the Senate and his eight years as Barack Obama's vice president gave him credibility as a deal-maker and would help him bring Republicans and Democrats to consensus on the most important matters facing the country.

But less than two weeks into his presidency, Biden showed frustration with the pace of negotiations at a time when the economy exhibited further evidence of wear from the pandemic. Last week, 847,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits, a sign that layoffs remain high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

“I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass — no ifs, ands or buts,” Biden said on Friday.

In the letter, the Republican lawmakers reminded Biden that in his inaugural address, he proclaimed that the challenges facing the nation require "the most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity.”

Cassidy separately criticized the current Biden plan as “chock-full of handouts and payoffs to Democratic constituency groups."

“You want the patina of bipartisanship ... so that’s not unity," Cassidy said.

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said Biden remains willing to negotiate but that officials needed to see more details from Republicans. At the same time, Bernstein pressed the administration's argument that doing too little to stimulate the economy could have enormous impact on the economy in the near- and long-term.

“Look, the American people really couldn’t care less about budget process, whether it’s regular order, bipartisanship, whether it’s filibuster, whether it’s reconciliation," Bernstein said. “They need relief, and they need it now.”

Portman and Deese were on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Deese also was interviewed on NBC's “Meet the Press.” Cassidy and Bernstein appeared on ”Fox News Sunday" and Richmond was on CBS' “Face the Nation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 460819

Reported Deaths: 6255
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin955791526
Ramsey41132762
Dakota34045361
Anoka31709371
Washington20854242
Stearns18234193
St. Louis14172254
Scott12396103
Wright11930108
Olmsted1104278
Sherburne839771
Carver713639
Clay665584
Rice637278
Kandiyohi562873
Blue Earth554433
Crow Wing493979
Otter Tail467869
Chisago466338
Benton427888
Winona399648
Douglas381966
Mower381529
Nobles376347
Goodhue365564
Polk332760
McLeod330848
Beltrami320248
Morrison315545
Lyon307141
Becker292340
Itasca290444
Isanti289844
Carlton288243
Steele283310
Pine272715
Freeborn259623
Todd234830
Nicollet232939
Brown221835
Le Sueur218516
Mille Lacs217545
Cass211924
Meeker202533
Waseca196316
Wabasha17783
Martin173226
Roseau166917
Hubbard153938
Houston145114
Dodge14254
Redwood142527
Renville140040
Chippewa133633
Fillmore13058
Cottonwood130218
Wadena122119
Rock112712
Aitkin112633
Faribault112016
Sibley11107
Watonwan10788
Kanabec101818
Pennington101616
Pipestone98023
Yellow Medicine95517
Murray9257
Jackson88610
Swift85818
Pope7515
Stevens7128
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67316
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64110
Koochiching61210
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4488
Norman4288
Mahnomen4217
Unassigned39868
Kittson38421
Red Lake3224
Traverse2814
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317386

Reported Deaths: 4595
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47914480
Linn18494284
Scott16214178
Black Hawk14371248
Woodbury13253186
Johnson1245757
Dubuque11821166
Pottawattamie9328120
Dallas932074
Story901039
Cerro Gordo480673
Webster477078
Warren474549
Clinton469269
Sioux462761
Marshall438165
Des Moines404044
Buena Vista400633
Muscatine400581
Wapello358798
Plymouth356271
Jasper339763
Lee336035
Marion316955
Jones278051
Henry271733
Carroll259640
Bremer253448
Crawford238524
Boone228318
Washington227533
Benton217551
Mahaska202539
Jackson199234
Tama193859
Dickinson190929
Kossuth185445
Delaware178736
Clay175221
Fayette169525
Wright168926
Buchanan165224
Winneshiek165223
Hamilton164531
Harrison161065
Hardin160533
Cedar158819
Clayton155149
Butler153626
Page151316
Floyd143237
Cherokee140928
Mills140117
Lyon139534
Poweshiek138624
Hancock134524
Allamakee132532
Iowa130922
Madison129410
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124529
Grundy124128
Jefferson123528
Cass118044
Louisa117931
Mitchell117938
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114541
Union114425
Sac114215
Emmet111133
Shelby110028
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10640
Franklin105619
Guthrie105425
Palo Alto93412
Montgomery92028
Howard89619
Keokuk86826
Clarke8499
Monroe83520
Pocahontas79112
Ida77930
Monona72018
Davis71322
Adair70524
Greene7027
Lucas67712
Osceola65312
Worth6284
Taylor61111
Fremont5318
Van Buren51216
Decatur5094
Ringgold46611
Audubon4338
Wayne42521
Adams3083
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking a dry start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Recapping Saturday & Sunday's Snow System

Image

Church theft

Image

Truck procession

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 29 edition

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 1/29

Image

Kids not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

President Biden's plans for first 100 days

Image

Lilly Luft named nominee for Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year

Community Events