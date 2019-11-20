Golden Apple: Kaysie Manion, Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - She sparks her student's imagination through her stem curriculum. This week's golden apple winner is Kaysie Manion. Student Samantha Jagusch nominated Manion.

" She inspires me a lot,” Jagusch said. “She's just a great teacher."

Jagusch says Mrs. Manion is one of her favorite teachers. Manion has been a teacher at Stewartville Middle School for six years. Currently, she teaches 6th graders STEM.

"It's very fun and exciting each day we are doing something different," Manion said.

“I really like 6th grade and their imaginations and the ideas that they have about how to solve problems,” Manion said.

Although she loves teaching it wasn't her first choice. Manion worked in nonprofit and on a dairy farm but decided that teaching was her calling.

"A lot of us going into teaching we hope that we leave a mark and that they feel that they are respected in our class and that they enjoy it,” Manion said.