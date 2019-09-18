Clear
Golden Apple: Albert Lea's Jared Dawson

He keeps his students upbeat by teaching them beats.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, MINN- A Southwest Middle School teacher is this week's Golden Apple Award Winner.

He keeps his students upbeat by teaching them beats. This week's Golden Apple Award Winner Mr. Jared Dawson. The music school teacher may teach music but he is known for his sense of humor. That’s just one of the reasons why Ava Murray nominated him for the award.

"He has a lot of patience and because not everyone learns at the same pace," Murray said.

"I'm completely honored and a little not deserving," Dawson said.

His students, though, say Mr. Dawson has earned this honor. Sophie Quam says she is happy he won the award.

"He deserves it because he works really hard and deserves it," Quam said.

Dawson's love of music started when he was in elementary school. His decades as music man allow him to make teaching look easy.

"I got great kids,” Dawson said. “I've got administrative backing. We have some great support staff for the music so it makes it easy."

