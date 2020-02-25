GMLOS wrestling heads back to state for the first time in 15 years

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Section wrestling concluded this past weekend sending 38 area wrestlers to the state tournament in St. Paul. Among them, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (GMLOS) was the only area team making the state duals.

The Bulldogs consolidate into one wrestling program that is on the verge of history. It’s the first time since 2005 the Bulldogs are back into the duals.

“We only had three guys that were actually seeded to go to state,” said coach Randy Smith.

However, the Bulldogs advanced eight grapplers to the individual tournament. To make the trip a little bit sweeter, they also won the Section 1Atitle to go to the state duals for the first time in more than a decade.

Cameron Sneed says getting to this point didn’t happen overnight...it’s been a process dating back to their youth.

“It means a lot to us. We’ve been teammates since sixth grade and our sixth-grade year for youth we got third place in the state and I think we’re just working off that,” he said.

Cohen Wiste says the trip back as a team is a testament to the years of blood, sweat, and tears they have poured onto the mat.

“It shows we can do things that not a lot of teams have been able to do for 15 years and we have no seniors, so we can keep this team next year too and show people what we’re made of,” he said.

Even with the added pressure of performing well on the state’s biggest stage, Sneed admits you can’t approach this week any differently.

“It’s going to be a stressful week I think and I’m just going to go out there one match at a time and hopefully get the W,” Sneed said.

When it’s all said and done, Coach Smith is hopeful this season will inspire more guys from these three communities to come out for the team next year.

“We’re just hoping this will spark some interest and reintroduce our wrestling program to those students that may have forgotten about that they have a wrestling program to enter into, or just to re-spark some excitement,” Smith said.

GMLOS will start Thursday’s state duals at 9 AM against Blue Earth Area at the Xcel Energy Center.