GMLOKS girls' track and field team hoping to bring home some medals at the state tournament

KIMT News 3 Sports - The GMLOKS girls' track and field team took home the Section 1A trophy.

To top off a great season, both the head coach and assistant coach received honors too.

"When coming back from not having a season last year, we all wanted to do the best we can. And we all have been working really hard in practice and we all push each other, so I think that's what makes us as good as we are," says senior Hailey Hindt.

The Bulldogs are comprised of four high schools.

Head Coach Thauwald and Assistant Coach Hubka were chosen as head coach and assistant coach of the year for Section 1A.

The team has been on a roll and having some fun along the way.

"After the first meet, we all decided to get these super cool pants from Amazon. They're metallic and they're blue and purple. We wore them to every single meet and we made a deal with the coaches. We're like hey, if we make it to true team state, you guys have to get the pants. So we did. They got the pants. There's pictures of it and it's great," says Hailey.

The team is working on the little things this week to prepare for the state tournament.

They are hoping to bring home some more wins.

"It's going to take the races of their lives. That's for sure. They only have one more meet and they've got to leave it all on the track. So if they come out and do what they're capable of doing, I think there will be some pretty good times and we'll be bringing home some medals hopefully," says Head Coach Thauwald.

The girls' track and field state tournament is Thursday through Saturday.