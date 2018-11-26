GM cuts could mean increased business for used car dealers

MASON CITY, Iowa- General Motors has announced around 15,000 layoffs as well as cutting down on some iconic sedans, but those who sell used cars say this could mean an increase in business for them.

Dalayne Germundson, owner of Mason city Auto Sales Co., said he gets his cars from auctions as well as local dealerships. With GM announcing cuts to Impalas, Chevy Cuzes and a number of iconic sedans to try and compete in other markets, Germundson hopes he will be able to get his hands on a few more of them.

“The Impala has been the number one car on the market since the early 2000,” he said. “Any time I get my hands on them I always had good luck selling them.”

These cuts are expected to happen early 2019.