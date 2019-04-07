FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura soccer team dropped a one-nil decision to Spirit Lake Saturday afternoon.
Click the video player above to view Saturday’s first-half highlights.
Related Content
- GHV boy's soccer falls to Spirit Lake
- SAW: GHV's Ryan Meyers
- SAW: GHV's Nick Joynt
- SAW: GHV's Connor Burke
- HIGHLIGHTS: GHV Wrestling quad
- SAW: GHV's Reece Smith
- Dynasty in full force for GHV boys; drought ends for GHV girls XC
- Building a program at GHV
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
- GHV hoops excited for the opening week challenge
Scroll for more content...