Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GHV boy's soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake took the win, 1-0.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 1:03 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura soccer team dropped a one-nil decision to Spirit Lake Saturday afternoon.

Click the video player above to view Saturday’s first-half highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Image

Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Image

Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

Community Events