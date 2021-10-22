Future of the Chateau Theatre on agenda for Rochester council Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three potential new operators for the Chateau Theatre will discuss their applications with the Rochester City Council on Monday.

City staff say the three applicants included members of the local Rochester community and they are recommending their proposals be evaluated on the following criteria:

1. Activation: How often is the space open? Does the team have a clear program vision?

2. Public Utilization: Is the space available for public use?

3. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Does the space feel inclusive for all? Are there specific attempts in the proposal to further this goal?

4. Financial Burden: Does the proposal reduce the financial burden on the City?

5. Leadership Team: Does the team have experience in day to day operations of a facility?

It is expected that Councilmembers will provide city staff with direction after hearing from the applicants at the 3:30 meeting on Monday. For more information on the potential Chateau Theatre operators, click here.

The Chateau Theatre was built in 1927 and is seen as a significant location for activities like film, retail, gallery exhibitions, theatre + music, special events, meeting space, daily activities, café, as well as information and hospitality services.