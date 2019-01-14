Further tax reform expected to be key issue during Iowa legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa - It's an issue that impacts nearly everyone in the state: tax reform.

It began last year, when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a $400 million income tax cut, the largest in state history. Now, there may be further tax cuts.

"We've heard a number of different proposals as far as ideas about doing something with the property tax, ideas about doing something with other taxes like corporate income tax," State Rep. Todd Prichard said.

Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer is in favor of property tax reform.

"I think Iowans are surprised when they see their levee rates going down, and yet their tax bill goes up. So having a conversation about how we can make that process more transparent for Iowans so they can have a bigger voice as our communities set our budgets."

However, Prichard says it's still too soon to see the effects of last year's cuts on the state budget, but the budget should be balanced.