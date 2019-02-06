Further development of online prediction tool for kidney stones

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is updating their online tool that helps patients predict their likelihood of kidney stones.

If you've ever had them, they can be painful.

The online tool is simple. All you have to do is answer questions, and it will calculate a percentage of how likely you'll have a stone in the next 5 or 10 years.

Dr. John Lieske is one of the researchers in the study. He said it will help patients with prevention.

"Whether or not people want to be on medications for stones, or change their diet a lot or how aggressive they want to be or not would depend a lot on what that risk is," Lieske said. "So if it's not so likely they'll have another one in the next 10 years say they may not really want to do as much and if they're quite likely they'd be much more likely to want to."

Researchers looked at data of people throughout Olmsted County, as part of the Rochester Epidemiology Project, and implemented it within the tool. Lieske said the extra data is improving the tool's predictions.

"The first one was only predicting you reoccurrence after the first stone," Dr. John Lieske, a researcher of the study, said. "Where as this one goes out to, you know, if you're coming out with your fourth kidney stone event it will cover that as well.

The tool is available online or as an app.