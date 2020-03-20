Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Funeral homes changing operations during coronavirus pandemic

Major Erickson Funeral Home is limiting the number of people at services to just 10.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 9:09 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things you will ever have to go through.  With the coronavirus outbreak, the grieving process may have to go through some adjustments during these unusual times.

"Towards the end of last week, we really started hammering it out and then at the beginning of the week, when they started cracking down on things, we definitely went into the mode of ten or less and stuck with that," said Scott Graham, funeral director at Major Erickson Funeral Home.

In the chapel, chairs are spaced to maintain distance between mourners, while also trying to accomodate the needs of families.

"People who want to have a traditional service, we're trying to accomodate the families with a private visitation, as well as doing a graveside type service."

They are encouraging families to have a celebration of life event for their loved one once the coronavirus threat has ended, when everyone can be together in one place.

When it comes to preparing the deceased for burial, Graham says they are taking extra steps to ensure safety.

"We're using a lot more face masks and a lot more eye protection and just making sure that you're covering yourself and taking care of your self," he said.

While the added procedures and rules are making things more difficult, for Graham, the toughest part is not being able to accomodate all of a family's wishes.

"I feel for them. I sat here with a couple families this week and it's hard to say to them 'You know we really got to limit this and keep this down.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Surprise for Local Teachers

Image

Message to school staff from FC families

Image

Fillmore Central parents thank school staff with pizza party

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/20

Image

Lighting up downtown Rochester with love

Image

New COVID-19 testing site in Rochester

Image

How Temperature and Humidity Impacts Spread of Coronavirus

Image

Census 2020 Impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Community Events