Funeral homes making accommodations to comfort families after losing a loved one

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Macken Funeral Home is still holding services, but they can't have more than 10 members attending. You can imagine how hard it is for some families.

When friends and families lose a loved one, they're usually able to connect at a visitation to work through their grief. Funeral director Mara Mietzner said Macken Funeral Home is holding private services and those smaller burial services.

But she said most of the time, that doesn't even include the whole family. Mietzner said when they do hold a service, they're asking people to respect social distancing guidelines as best as they can.

Mietzner explained family members are staying in their car to watch the burial. She said some of the pastors are doing services through a conference call where friends and family can listen in.

She also said some funeral homes are live streaming the services so people can still hear the prayers. Mietzner told KIMT that some families are requesting to have a direct burial or cremation right away then do a memorial service later on.

"It's really shown how beneficial funerals are and the opportunity to connect with the community after you've experienced a loss," explained Mietzner. "Just seeing that not being able to happen just reinforces everything that I know about how important that is."

Mietzner is hopeful once all of this is over with, families can reconnect and still work through their grief together.

"Death doesn't stop for anything," Mietzner said. "So we have to keep moving and keep working and just doing everything we can within the limitations."