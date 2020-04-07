Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Funeral homes making accommodations to comfort families after losing a loved one

Losing a loved one is tough, but during a pandemic, there's added grief knowing the whole family can't be together for fears of spreading the virus.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:53 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 9:24 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Macken Funeral Home is still holding services, but they can't have more than 10 members attending. You can imagine how hard it is for some families.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

When friends and families lose a loved one, they're usually able to connect at a visitation to work through their grief. Funeral director Mara Mietzner said Macken Funeral Home is holding private services and those smaller burial services.

But she said most of the time, that doesn't even include the whole family. Mietzner said when they do hold a service, they're asking people to respect social distancing guidelines as best as they can.

Mietzner explained family members are staying in their car to watch the burial. She said some of the pastors are doing services through a conference call where friends and family can listen in.

She also said some funeral homes are live streaming the services so people can still hear the prayers. Mietzner told KIMT that some families are requesting to have a direct burial or cremation right away then do a memorial service later on.

"It's really shown how beneficial funerals are and the opportunity to connect with the community after you've experienced a loss," explained Mietzner. "Just seeing that not being able to happen just reinforces everything that I know about how important that is."

Mietzner is hopeful once all of this is over with, families can reconnect and still work through their grief together.

"Death doesn't stop for anything," Mietzner said. "So we have to keep moving and keep working and just doing everything we can within the limitations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events