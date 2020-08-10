Fundraising to build Rochester's 121-year-old clock and bell a new home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For several years, the Rochester Fire Department has been collecting money to build a new clock tower in front of Station 1 to give an antique clock and bell a permanent home. Several events, including the pandemic, have slowed the process. Chief Kerska hopes to break ground by spring of 2021, if not sooner.

The clock and bell have been a part of Rochester's history since 1899, but they haven't been in the public eye for about five years.

Just a few blocks from where Fire Station 1 now stands, the Rochester Central Fire Station and Clock tower were built on South Broadway. The building and tower were demolished in 1930 because South Broadway was being further developed. The clock and bell were perserved, and have been moved to different locations and put in and out of storage multiple times in the last 90 years.

Fire Chief Eric Kerska tells KIMT he's a history buff and an antique machinery fan, so he's thrilled to witness history repeating itself. "What's fascinating to me is in 1898, the city built the fire station without a clock and a bell. The citizens conducted a fundraising effort and the citizens bought the clock and the bell and installed it in the station. So tax dollars didn't buy the clock and bell, donations did. So now 120 years later, we're kind of doing the same thing," he explains.

RFD has raised more than half the money needed to build the clock tower. Recently, it received a generous $50,000 donation from retired firefighter Harvey Miller. "Miller is a legend with Rochester Fire. He was on the department from 1954 to 1981 and he's an amazing man," says Chief Kerska.

