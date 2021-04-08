Fundraising resumes for North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa – Fundraising for the North Iowa Band Festival has resumed, after 2020 efforts were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the 2021 Friends of the Festival mail appeal began on April 1 and they’re pleased with the response so far. The Band Festival Committee says private contributions are essential to maintaining quality free family entertainment and this year’s fundraising campaign is more important than ever.

Charitable donations in any amount are welcome and organizers say checks should be made payable to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation and mailed or dropped off at 9 N Federal Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. Online contributions can be made atwww.nibandfest.com.