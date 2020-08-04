Fundraising push to build a splash pad in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A splash pad has been high in demand from Rochester parents for several years, and now the pandemic is pointing out an even greater community demand for a water play park.

Due to the pandemic, the City of Rochester closed all public pools and beaches except for Cascade Lake Beach. In summer 2020, there's been a child drowning and temporary closure due to E. Coli at Cascade Lake Beach.

For some families, money is tight and they don't have the cash to pay for public pool admission or a membership to a private pool.

The Rochester Parks Foundation is raising money for a splash pad at Lincolnshire Park. It would be free for public use once built. Splash pads don't have standing water, so they don't require lifeguards.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the foundation has raised about $13,000 of $100,000. The sooner money is raised, the sooner the foundation can take the plan to the Rochester Park Board. The hope is to have it built for summer 2021.

Just as families' current financial struggles point out the need for an equitable place for the community to cool off in the hot months, the Rochester Parks Foundation recognizes $100,000 is a big ask. "Our pitch is if everybody in Rochester gave one dollar to this, it would be built, but we understand that can't happen. So if there are people who could give maybe a few more dollars than that? This is a true community effort," says board member Abe Sauer.

Click here to donate to the 4giving fundraiser, and click here to read more information on the splash pad and the Rochester Parks Foundation. The foundation is also interested in working with donors to establish matching grants.