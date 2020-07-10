Fundraising ongoing for Relay for Life of Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Although Relay for Life of Freeborn County will look a little different this year, its cause is still the same: raising money to fight cancer.

Drawing a big crowd isn't safe this year because of the pandemic, so the event will be a socially distant luminary drive-through event on Saturday, August 8th, from 7:00-9:30 PM at Edgewater Park in Albert Lea.

"We didn't want to let go of fighting cancer because cancer didn't stop just because of COVID," says Kellie Peterson, one of the committee members.

KIMT News 3 will have continuing coverage leading up to the big night on August 8. To donate, or learn more about the event, click here. You can also contact a committee member to contribute to the fight against cancer. Funds go to the American Cancer Society to help support families fighting the disease.