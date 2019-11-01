Fundraising for Marion Ross statue

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Community members are spearheading an effort to honor one of America's favorite TV moms.

She's best known for her role as "Mrs. C." on the sitcom "Happy Days." Marion Ross spent her early years in Albert Lea and considers it her hometown.

"I'm so grateful to have grown up in a town this size and with these wonderful people. It is really the essence of what I am," Ross said back in 2015 while visiting the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

A committee has been formed to raise money to have a statue of Ross put in front of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

"Say Marion, what would you think about us putting up a bronze statue of you here in Albert Lea? She said, 'I would just be humbled but excited'," said Glen Parsons.

Parsons is a member of the Marion Ross Statue Commitee.

"She has been just so willing to be able to help any way she can with keeping Albert Lea in the forefront," said Parsons.

The committee wants to raise about $120,000 for the statue. They are applying for grants and accepting donations. If you'd like to help, you can drop off a donation at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.