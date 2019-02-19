Fundraising for Alex Kuhn memorial near completion

MASON CITY, Iowa – A memorial to a former Mason City Councilman could be installed at the city’s library this spring.

The family of Alex Kuhn sent a letter to the Mason City Public Library Board of Trustees, stating $44,540 of the $52,000 needed for the life-size statue has been raised. The sculpture, named “Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders” will include a six-foot long bench where adults can sit and read to children.

The family is requesting the sculpture be installed on a patch of grass between some trees in front of the Mason City Public Library’s main entrance. The Board of Trustees has decided to wait until its March meeting to agree to that location or suggest an alternative.

502 individuals and businesses have contributed to the bronze sculpture project so far, and hopes are for it to be forged and in place by May.

Alex Kuhn, who died in 2016, was a known as a big supporter of the library and participated in the summer reading program with his two sons. To donate to the sculpture project, click here. Donations may also be dropped off at Mason City Hall or mailed to the Alex J. Kuhn Memorial Fund, 10 First Street NW, Mason City, IA, 50401-3224.