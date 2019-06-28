Fundraising efforts for Joice library on track for rebuilding

JOICE, Iowa - Nine months after a fire destroyed the newly-renovated Joice Public Library, fundraising efforts to rebuild have been going very well.

A pulled pork dinner fundraiser on Wednesday raked in $5,000, and there are more being planned. While book donations are not being taken at this time, cash donations are still being accepted. In addition, the library is also writing grants.

Librarian Mardene Lien appreciates the generosity from donors.

"We've had libraries donate...we have a GoFundMe account that someone set up for us. The bank has also been receiving cash donations for us. It's been great."

In addition, plans have been revealed for where the new library will be located: the library will remain on Main Street, but will sit across the street from its old location, while a 230 person capacity community center will be built down the street near the Post Office.

Lien adds that the new spaces could spur some growth in the community, such as the new community center being an option to hold large events like graduation and wedding ceremonies.

"We could've just replaced the library exactly as it was, with the same size community room. But this is our chance for our vision to be a little bit bigger. Our town needs things like that that can inspire people."

Bids are planned to begin in January, and the hope is that construction will be complete by December 2020.

A breakfast during the annual Top of Iowa Car Show on July 21st is the next planned fundraiser for the library.