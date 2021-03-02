Fundraising effort off to quick start for Rochester police officer battling Stage IV cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community is rallying around a police officer who is battling Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Tony "TJ" Jacobsen was diagnosed a couple of months ago and doctors determined that he is a candidate for surgery to remove cancer from the pancreas and liver.

The team set a GoFundMe goal of $18,000, and as of Tuesday more than $16,000 has been raised in a couple of days.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.

Jacobsen was named the 2018 National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Minnesota's CIT officer of the year.