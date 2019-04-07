Clear
Fundraisers held for family that lost home to fire

Since a blaze destroyed their home near Nora Springs in February, community members have been raising money to help the Salisbury's rebuild

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019
Alex Jirgens

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - Since a fire destroyed their home just outside Nora Springs in February, the Salisbury family have been picking up the pieces. At the same time, community members have been rallying around the family, with fundraisers being held and donations being collected to help with expenses.

On Saturday, Nora Springs played host to two fundraisers: a community lunch with vendors selling items like jewelry and bags, as well as a silent auction, and 'Beer and Bingo'.

Julie Salisbury and her family are looking forward to the future, and while they're currently renting in town for now, they plan to rebuild on the same site.

"We have a house ordered, and foundation work can begin as soon as we can get the basement excavated, and we're kind of waiting on Mother Nature. That's what we're waiting on right now is the weather to cooperate."

Even though there are costs that are adding up like having to replace an entire house, her family appreciates all the support and charity, and it's come in many forms.

"Everyday, I get the mail, and there's a card and a check or a gift card from someone. We were eating supper the other night, and someone walked up and said, 'we can't be at your fundraiser', and handed us two $100 bills. Everybody has been so, so grateful to us, so humbling."

