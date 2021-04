ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fundraiser has been set up for a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Goodhue County accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened this weekend at 2:44 a.m. at milemarker 92 in Leon Township and killed Haya Mahmood, 16, of Rochester.

Daniel Yeung, 22, of Rochester, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys.

A GoFundMe for Mahmood has been set up. You can find it here.