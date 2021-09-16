Fun & a break from the office at the "Chamber Cup"

MASON CITY, Iowa - A friendly competition between local businesses took place in downtown Mason City this afternoon.

The Mason City Chamber tells KIMT 15 businesses took part in the second annual Chamber of Commerce event.

The "Chamber Cup" offered several events including office relay races, jump roping, and walking in high heels.

The goal is to boost morale and let employees know their hard work is appreciated.

The chamber handed out awards for first, second and third place in today's competition.