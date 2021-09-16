MASON CITY, Iowa - A friendly competition between local businesses took place in downtown Mason City this afternoon.
The Mason City Chamber tells KIMT 15 businesses took part in the second annual Chamber of Commerce event.
The "Chamber Cup" offered several events including office relay races, jump roping, and walking in high heels.
The goal is to boost morale and let employees know their hard work is appreciated.
The chamber handed out awards for first, second and third place in today's competition.
Local businesses compete in a friendly event today in downtown Mason City.
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 3:34 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa - A friendly competition between local businesses took place in downtown Mason City this afternoon.
Related Content
- Fun & a break from the office at the "Chamber Cup"
- Working together as a team to claim the 'Chamber Cup'
- Keeping fireworks fun and safe
- Winnebago County hosting summer fun
- Some beach cities are trying to make this the least fun spring break for college kids
- "Rum With Rudolph" 5K Fun Run
- MNDOT builds bridges between STEM and fun
- Fun with Dick and Jane (1977) vs. Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- RPD officers break down the importance of the K-9 Unit
- Waiting for the doctor just got a little more fun
Scroll for more content...