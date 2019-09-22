Clear

Fugitive from NE Iowa to represent himself in federal court

An Iowa man who eluded authorities for nearly eight years plans to represent himself on federal firearms charges.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Michael Duane Strain of Lime Springs, Iowa, got permission to act as his own attorney this month. He was arrested in July at a remote ranch on a Montana Indian reservation.

Court documents say the 62-year-old defendant is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, a label used by people who contend they don't have to answer to government authorities.

Authorities say Strain had been a fugitive since being indicted in northern Iowa on two counts of a felon being in possession of a firearm.

During a 2011 search of his house, federal agents found thousands of rounds of ammunition and numerous firearms, including shotguns, handguns and rifles.

