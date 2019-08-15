Fugitive found in Bremer County basement

WAVERLY, Iowa – A fugitive is found in northeast Iowa.

A car chase began around 6:10 pm Wednesday in Black Hawk County. It ended after about 30 minutes with the suspect vehicle on fire near the bike trail on 39th Street SE in Waverly. A search of the area failed to locate anyone who had been in the vehicle.

Around 10:49 am Thursday, there was a report of a suspicious man and woman walking south in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office quickly located the woman and a search began for the man. A perimeter was set up from Garden Avenue to Hilton Avenue and Waverly K9 and Iowa State Patrol aircraft were called in.

At about 12:45 pm, a woman arrived at her home in the 2400 block of Hilton Avenue. Law enforcement checked her home as a precaution and say they found a man hiding in the basement.

Jeffrey Allen Geiger, 31 of Voorhies, is facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree theft in Bremer County. The woman has not yet been charged with anything.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this matter by the Waverly Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Bremer County Dispatch.