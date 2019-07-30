Clear

Fugitive arrested in Mason City

U.S. Marshals assisted with the apprehension.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 6:14 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Marshals helped the Mason City Police Department capture a fugitive on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of North Federal Ave at around 3:30 P.M.

The fugitive is 21 year-old William J. Thompson. He was wanted out of Milwaukee for aggrivated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was also wanted in Mason City for felony domestic assault.

Thompson is being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and will be extradited to Milwaukee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic ranked #1

Image

Hands Free Law Thursday

Image

Capital One data breach

Image

Hagedorn Stops in Austin

Image

Building Public Trust in Law Enforcement

Image

Hand Free Law Explained By Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety

Image

Cookies For First Responders

Image

Cleanup in Austin

Image

MAYO CLINIC RANKED NATION'S BEST HOSPITAL - AGAIN

Image

Water safety after recent drownings

Community Events