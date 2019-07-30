Fugitive arrested in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Marshals helped the Mason City Police Department capture a fugitive on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of North Federal Ave at around 3:30 P.M.

The fugitive is 21 year-old William J. Thompson. He was wanted out of Milwaukee for aggrivated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was also wanted in Mason City for felony domestic assault.

Thompson is being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and will be extradited to Milwaukee.