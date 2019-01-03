Clear
Fuel spill reported in Clear Lake

Hundreds of gallons filled a truck stop parking lot.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – About 300 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled last week on the northeast side of Clear Lake.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it happened on December 28, 2018, as a tanker filled underground storage tanks at the Pilot Travel Center south of U.S. Highway 18. The spilled fuel flowed over the parking lot.

Clear Lake police and firefighters worked with travel center staff to dam up the parking lot and hold the fuel in place. An environmental firm then pumped at least 750 gallons of fuel and rainwater from the parking lot but an undetermined amount reached Willow Creek.

No fuel was seen in the creek but with rain on December 27 and the creek out of its banks on December 28, it is believed most spilled fuel moved downstream.

The DNR says it continues to monitor the situation and will consider an appropriate legal response.

