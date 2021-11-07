New week, same story: Frustrated Vikings lament inability to win the close ones

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings keep losing close games.

Their latest collapse came Sunday, when they fell to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime after blowing a 14-point lead in the second half. Not long after Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime, the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer faced a barrage of questions that surely sounded all too familiar.

Most notably: What can a team do to get back on track after losing five games — two in overtime — by a total of 18 points?

Running back Dalvin Cook says the team just has to “keep on fighting” to turn things around.

The AFC North-leading Ravens rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime.

Barr tipped Lamar Jackson’s pass and caught it out of the air, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 38, but Minnesota went three-and-out, and Baltimore drove into Tucker’s range again.

It was another agonizing loss for the Vikings, who have not dropped a game all season by more than seven points.