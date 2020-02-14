Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes with these temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. That's according to Mayo Clinic.

If you have a prickling feeling followed by numbness and your skin starts to change color or looks waxy - frostbite could be starting to set in. More severe symptoms include clumsiness and blistering after rewarming. Frostbite is most common on fingers, toes or anywhere on your face. Because your skin could be numb, you may not even realize you have frostbite until someone else points it out.

It's crucial that if you think you're starting to get the symptoms, you seek medical attention right away so it doesn't turn into hypothermia. While you wait for professional help, it's important you protect the affected area from more exposure and Mayo Clinic also recommends taking medicine that would help reduce the pain.