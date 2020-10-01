Frost Advisory issued throughout viewing area for Friday morning

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa. Mainly north of a Creston to Knoxville and Grinnell line.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in the La Crosse has issued a Frost Advisory...which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* Temperatures...around 30 to the lower 30s.

* Timing...1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning.

* Impacts...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A Frost Advisory means that frost is likely. Cover or move sensitive plants indoors.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

