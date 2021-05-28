Frost Advisory issued for southern Minnesota, NE Iowa counties for early Saturday

Frost Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Frost Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Frost Advisory
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
