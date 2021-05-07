Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning in SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.